MLB is back from its All-Star Break, while WNBA All-Star Weekend is just beginning, and bettors can wager on both with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for Friday, July 18. Let's check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code as well as look at some of Friday's top action.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Here are the steps to get the Caesars Sportsbook promo code if you are 21+ and in a state where Caesars operates.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which directs you to Caesars Sportsbook. Sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and make sure to use the promo code CBSDYW. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Make a first wager of at least $1 on any bet with odds of -10000 or longer.

After the first bet of at least $1 is made, Caesars will give out 10 100% profit boosts to potentially double your winnings. The maximum stake for each profit boost token is $25, and the maximum winnings that you can get from each profit boost token is $2,500. All profit boost tokens expire in 14 days after they've been issued.

Best bets for Friday's games

MLB: Astros vs. Mariners

The Astros (56-40) and Mariners (51-45) enter the second half of the MLB season in first and second place in the American League West standings. Seattle trails Houston by five games but has a great opportunity to cut into that deficit with a three-game set at home. The first battle is on Friday night at 10:10 p.m. ET, with the Mariners sending out Luis Castillo (6-5, 3.41 ERA) while the Astros counter with Brandon Walter (1-2, 3.98 ERA). Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh leads MLB with 38 home runs, but has just one dinger and is hitting .209 against the Astros so far this campaign in 29 at-bats. The Mariners are -135 favorite on the money line, while the Astros are priced at +115 to win tonight's matchup.

WNBA: 3-Point Contest

Caitlin Clark is out for WNBA All-Star festivities due to a groin injury, but there is still a strong field for Friday night's 3-point contest at 8 p.m. ET. Fever teammate Lexie Hull was just named Clark's replacement for the contest on Friday morning, joining Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, Dream guard Allisha Gray, Sparks guard Kelsey Plum and Mystics rookie Sonia Citron in the field. WNBA expert Max Meyer has given out his top play for tonight's shooting exhibition.

Golf: Open Championship

Round 2 is underway from Northern Ireland, and Brian Harman has taken the lead on Friday morning at 8-under par after shooting a 65 on Friday. Harman now has the third-lowest odds to win the Open Championship at +650, trailing Scottie Scheffler at +240 (-3 before he tees off for the day) and Matt Fitzpatrick at +600 (-5 after a birdie on the first hole on Friday).

Responsible Gaming

Every bettor needs to take responsible gaming very seriously, and Caesars Sportsbook helps out with tools such as setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures. Caesars also has contact information for national resources, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.