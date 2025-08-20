Sports fans interested in MLB betting and WNBA betting can take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which gives new users 20 100% profit boosts after they wager $1 or more with the platform. There are 14 MLB games on the docket for Wednesday, August 20, along with a lone WNBA contest between the Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks at 10 p.m. ET. Click here to get the newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo

Here's how to get the Caesars offer. Keep in mind you must be a new user age 21 or older located in a state where Caesars legitimately operates to secure the promotion. You can click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page to be taken to Caesars, where you will fill in all required information to create an account. Be sure to use the code CBS20X. You will make a wager of at least $1 on a market with odds of -10000 or longer.

Caesars will issue 20 profit boosts once your wager is placed. Profit boosts expire 14 days after they are issued. The maximum additional bet for each rewarded profit boost is $25, and the maximum additional winnings is $2,500. You cannot use profit boosts on bonus bets.

What to bet on Wednesday

Chicago took both games of Tuesday's doubleheader, but the Cubs still sit seven games behind the Brewers. Milwaukee has a five-game lead over the Tigers for the best record in baseball, and this is the first time the Brewers have lost two games in a row since late July. Chicago will send Colin Rea (9-5, 3.99 ERA) to the bump, while Milwaukee will counter with Jacob Misiorowski (4-1, 3.89 ERA). The young phenom got rocked in his last appearance, giving up five runs in 1 1/3 innings against the Reds. The SportsLine Projection Model prices Milwaukee as a -115 favorite (wager $115 to win $100) on the money line but is backing Chicago as a -104 underdog (wager $104 to win $100). The Cubs win in 56% of simulations.

The Wings and Sparks met last Friday in a thrilling 97-96 victory for Los Angeles. Paige Bueckers dropped 29 points in the loss for Dallas, and she'll be called upon to deliver another big scoring night with Arike Ogunbowale ruled out. The Wings have lost two in a row and don't have a realistic shot at the playoffs, but they can be a spoiler late in the season. The Sparks sit a game back of the final playoff spot, currently held by the Seattle Storm. Los Angeles is an 8-point favorite at Caesars despite a 6-10 record at home this season.

