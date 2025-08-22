The third and final week of the NFL preseason continues with four more games on Friday, Aug. 22, and those looking to partake in NFL betting can utilize the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which gives new users 20 100% profit boosts after they sign up and place a first bet of at least $1. Friday's NFL preseason slate features the Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Atlanta Falcons at 8 p.m. ET, the Minnesota Vikings facing the Tennessee Titans at 8 p.m. ET, and the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs squaring off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and receive profit boosts:

Best NFL bets on Friday

The action kicks off in New Jersey when the Jets host the Eagles. The Jets are set to rest their starters against Philly, which likely will follow suit just weeks ahead of the Eagles' title defense. Philadelphia made a notable move recently, trading for receiver John Metchie III after the team suffered some injuries to the wide receiving corps. If Metchie suits up, look for him to try and make a big first impression with his new team. New York is a 3-point favorite at home at Caesars.

The Vikings and Titans square off in a matchup between a playoff team from last year and a squad that had the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft. Both teams will have new quarterbacks, however, with Minnesota handing the keys to J.J. McCarthy after letting Sam Darnold walk in free agency, while Tennessee is set to start Cam Ward, this year's No. 1 pick. McCarthy missed all of his rookie season after undergoing knee surgery, and naturally, the Vikings have been cautious with him this offseason. That approach will continue on Friday in Tennessee. As for the Titans, Ward has started each preseason game and played sparingly, and expect that to continue in this one as well. The Titans are 3-point favorites over the Vikings at Caesars.

Both the Cowboys and Falcons are looking for better 2025 campaigns after missing the postseason in 2024. Dallas had a lost season of sorts largely due to a season-ending injury for Dak Prescott. The Cowboys then moved on from head coach Mike McCarthy and promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to lead the team. As for Atlanta, it had a chance late to win the NFC South, but struggles early in the year by then-quarterback Kirk Cousins made it an uphill battle. The Falcons now have Michael Penix Jr. penned in as the unquestioned starter. Neither Penix nor Cousins will play Friday, which has been the case all preseason. With Prescott coming off an injury, he's sitting out the preseason finale alongside other top Dallas starters, too. The Cowboys enter Friday as 3-point favorites over the Falcons.

The last game of the day is in Kansas City, where the Chiefs host the Bears. Patrick Mahomes and Co. made their fifth Super Bowl in six years, losing to the Eagles last season. As for the Bears, they entered 2024 with high hopes but floundered after a 4-2 start, resulting in a coaching change that brought Ben Johnson over from Detroit. Mahomes and other top Kansas City starters will all start this game against the Bears. Chicago will follow suit, meaning we'll see 2024 No. 1 pick Caleb Williams on the field once again after a strong showing last week. Chicago is a narrow 1.5-point favorite over Kansas City on Friday.

