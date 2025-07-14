MLB is officially reached its All-Star Break, which gets in full swing Monday, July 14, with the annual Home Run Derby where eight of the game's best sluggers, including home run leader Cal Raleigh, will be competing to hit the most longballs at Truist Park in Atlanta. Additionally, there are two WNBA contests Monday night when the Minnesota Lynx face the Chicago Sky and the Golden State Valkyries host the Phoenix Mercury.

Sports fans looking to bet on the Home Run Derby of either of the day's two WNBA contests can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code, which gives new users 10 100% profit boost tokens after they place a first bet of at least $1.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

This offer is only available to new Caesars Sportsbook users who have never made an account before and who are of legal age in a state where Caesars is available. If you're eligible and want to claim this offer, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook by entering all required information. Enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW when prompted. Deposit at least $10 into your account. Wager at least $1 with your first bet.

Whether your first bet wins or loses, your account will be credited with 10 100% profit boost tokens. Profit boost tokens expire after 14 days and individual tokens can't be split across multiple wagers. The maximum wager for a bet using a profit boost token is $25, and the maximum additional winnings for each token is $2,500. It's also important to note that the minimum odds requirement for your qualifying wager is -10000 or longer.

What to bet on Monday

Eight sluggers will look to secure a Home Run Derby title in Atlanta on Monday. Raleigh, Seattle's switch-hitting catcher, paces MLB in home runs with 38, and he's the betting favorite at Caesars Sportsbook at +275. Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz, who has 16 homers this year, has the second-shortest odds at +350, followed by Washington's James Wood (+450) and his 24 home runs. The Atlanta crowd will likely be pulling for Braves first baseman Matt Olson, who has 17 home runs this year and is +850. He is the lone participant with Home Run Derby experience. Minnesota outfielder Byron Buxton, who has 21 home runs this season, is +800, and A's DH Brent Rooker, who has slugged 20 homers, is +900. The biggest longshots are Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (+1100)

and Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (+1300). They've hit 23 and 17 home runs this year, respectively.

On the WNBA side, the Lynx, who have the best record in the league this year at 18-4, take on a struggling Sky side that are just 7-13. That game begins at 8 p.m. ET. The other matchup is a Western Conference matchup between the 14-6 Mercury and 10-10 Valkyries. Experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have picks for the Mercury-Valkyries game, including a play on the total.

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always take responsible gaming seriously, and Caesars offers different tools and resources for its users to use in order to practice gaming. These include deposit and spending limits and self-exclusion measures. There are also national resources available for bettors, including the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG), Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7).