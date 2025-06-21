We're just one day away from Game 7 of the NBA Finals, but there are plenty of MLB and WNBA games on Saturday, June 21, to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code on, which gives new users 10 100% profit boost tokens. Let's look at the latest Caesars sign-up offer as well as a couple of the top bets of the day.

How to claim the Caesars promo code

Here's how those interested in the Caesars promotion offer can sign up.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which takes you to Caesars Sportsbook Create an account by filling out all the required information and by using the promo code "CBSDYW" Make a first wager of at least $1

After placing a first bet of at least $1, you'll get 10 100% profit boost tokens credited to your account. The maximum wager for each profit boost token is $25, and the maximum additional winnings on each is $2,500. The profit boosts will expire in 14 days after they've been issued.

Caesars promo comparison

Here's a look at how the Caesars' offer compares to the ones from the other top sportsbooks.

Brand Promo CBS promo code Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365 Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required

Caesars is the only sportsbook that is giving out profit boost tokens for its offer to new users. The most popular offer is the "bet and get" promo, which you can get with the DraftKings promo code, FanDuel promo code and bet365 bonus code. DraftKings ($300) is offering the most in bonus bets, followed by FanDuel ($200). But at both of those sportsbooks, you only get the bonus bets if you win your first bet of at least $5. At bet365, you get $150 in bonus bets whether your first $5+ bet wins or loses.

With the BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, you can earn more bonus bets, but you have to wager more to start. BetMGM will match up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Fanatics will cover up to $1,000 with bonus bets, stretched across your first 10 days with the sportsbook. It will match up to $100 each day in bonus bets if your first bet each day loses.

Best bets for Saturday's games

MLB: Brewers vs. Twins

There aren't any 'A' grades on the money line from the SportsLine Projection Model for Saturday's MLB slate, but an 'A' has been awarded for Brewers run line. Milwaukee covers +1.5 in 75% of simulations, bringing value at the current odds of Brewers +1.5 (-194). Additionally, Brewers money line (+106) has been given a 'B,' with Milwaukee winning outright in 54% of simulations. Milwaukee is sending out Jose Quintana (4-2, 3.35 ERA) and just beat the Twins 17-6 on Friday, so we understand where the model is coming from with these picks.

WNBA: Mercury vs. Sky

The Mercury have won four straight games and are looking to make it five in a row when they take on the Sky at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. Phoenix is an 11-point road favorite, as six of Chicago's eight losses this season have come by at least 13 points. Kahleah Copper made her season debut a few games ago after being sidelined due to knee surgery, and the Mercury scorer returns to play the team she spent seven seasons with. In two contests against the Sky last season, Copper totaled 36 points on 14-of-30 (46.7%) shooting from the floor. WNBA expert Max Meyer has two plays for this game, with a spread pick and a player prop.

Responsible Gaming

It's very important for bettors to adhere to responsible gaming practices, and Caesars has tools to help. Caesars has features such as deposit limits, betting alerts and self-exclusion measures. The sportsbook also has contact information for state and local helplines for those who require additional assistance. You can also use a national resource, such as calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER.