There are 13 MLB games on Monday, August 4, with two contests airing on MLB Network. Things get started at 6:40 p.m. ET when the Miami Marlins, who have won five in a row and eight of their last 10, take on the Houston Astros. Houston is on a three-game losing streak and now sits 2.5 games back of the top spot in the AL. The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are fighting for the top seed in the NL, to conclude the day's games.

What to bet on Monday

The Marlins were 24-40 at one point in the season but are now 55-55 heading into Monday's game. Miami is coming off a 7-3 win Sunday over the Yankees to complete a three-game sweep, while Houston was on the wrong end of a sweep at the hands of the Red Sox. Sandy Alcantara (6-9, 6.36 ERA) takes the mound for the Marlins, while the Astros go with Jason Alexander (1-1, 7.36 ERA), who was recently acquired from the Athletics. The Marlins are -129 favorites (wager $129 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the model has them winning in 54% of simulations to bring value at those odds.

The Dodgers are battling with the Brewers and Cubs for the top seed in the NL thanks to a slump before the All-Star break but appear to have righted the ship with four wins in their last six contests. They're rolling with Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 3.38 ERA) Monday, who is coming off a rocky outing where he gave up four runs in four innings. The Cardinals, who are likely to fade after dealing players at the trade deadline, sit 6.5 games back in the NL Wild Card standings. They'll go with Sonny Gray (10-5, 4.38 ERA), who gave up three runs on eight hits against the Marlins in his appearance. The Dodgers are -190 favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the model has them winning in 63% of simulations to bring value at those odds.

