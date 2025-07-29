There are 16 MLB games on Tuesday, July 29, with a doubleheader between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles adding that extra contest to what would normally be a full 15-game schedule. The doubleheader is due to a postponed game earlier in the season. The Orioles smacked the Blue Jays 11-4 in the series opener, pushing Toronto a half-game back of the Milwaukee Brewers for the top overall MLB seed. The Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs in the first game of that pivotal series between the NL Central rivals. There are also three WNBA games, with Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink set to return from an ACL injury she suffered a year ago.

Sports fans wishing to wager on Tuesday's games can do so with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives new users 10 100% profit boosts after they wager $1 or more with the platform.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Here's how to sign up for the Caesars promotion. You must be a new user aged 21 or older in a state where Caesars legitimately operates in order to get the offer.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will redirect you to Caesars Create an account by entering your name, email, payment information and other required details. Be sure to use the promo code CBSDYW when signing up. Make a minimum deposit of $10. Make a first bet of $1+ with odds of -10000 or longer.

Caesars will issue the profit boosts after the first wager is placed. The maximum wager for each rewarded profit boost is $25 and the maximum additional winnings is $2,500. Profit boosts expire in 14 days.

Best bets for Tuesday's games

The Blue Jays have the ability to make up some ground in the overall standings with two games on the docket Tuesday, regardless of what Milwaukee and Chicago do. Toronto is rolling with Easton Lucas (3-2, 5.82 ERA) in the first game while Eric Lauer (6-2, 2.61 ERA) goes in the second game. The Orioles haven't named a starter for the second contest but are sending Charlie Morton (6-8, 5.48 ERA) to the bump in the opener. Baltimore is a -134 favorite (wager $134 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, but the model is backing Toronto as a +113 underdog (wager $100 to win $113). The Blue Jays win the opener in 51% of simulations.

The Brewers used a four-run third inning to separate themselves from the Cubs and got a late insurance two-run home run from Christian Yelich in the opener. Chicago is hoping to even the series when it sends Colin Rea (8-4, 4.06 ERA) to the mound Tuesday. Rea got smoked in his last outing, giving up six runs in five innings against the Royals. The Brewers counter with Quinn Priester (9-2, 3.28 ERA), who gave up just two runs in seven innings in his last start against the Mariners. Milwaukee is the -129 favorite in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, but the model is once again taking the underdog and backing Chicago at +107. The Cubs win in 49% of simulations to bring value at these odds.

Brink, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, played just 15 games before suffering a devastating ACL injury. She returns to a Sparks team currently on a five-game winning streak. Los Angeles got a surprising win over the defending champion New York Liberty thanks to a buzzer-beater from Rickea Jackson in the last contest and now faces the Las Vegas Aces, who are coming off a 28-point win over the Dallas Wings. WNBA expert Max Meyer has locked in his best bets for Tuesday's games, including a pick on the spread for Aces vs. Sparks.

Responsible Gaming

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users tools like setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures to practice responsible gaming. The platform also has contact information for helplines for those who need additional assistance.