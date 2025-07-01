The current Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW for MLB and other sports offers new users the chance to double their winnings 10 times with 100% profit boost tokens after placing a $1 bet on Tuesday, July 1. Along with a full MLB slate, Tuesday features a pair of Club World Cup Round of 16 matches, including Real Madrid vs Juventus at 3 p.m. ET. Real Madrid are -125 on the 90-minute money line, according to the online sports betting odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Click "CLAIM BONUS" below to get the newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code:

How to claim Caesars Sportsbook promo code on Tuesday

Use the promo code CBSDYW to receive 10 (ten) 100% profit boost tokens on Caesars Sportsbook after making a qualifying $1 wager while being of legal age in a state where Caesars Sportsbook legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a Caesars Sportsbook account. Here's how to sign up.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process. When prompted, enter the promo code "CBSDYW". Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by creating a username and password. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1.

Caesars Sportsbook will give you 10 (ten) 100% profit boost tokens after placing a qualifying wager of $1 or more. Profit boost tokens expire after 14 days. They hold no cash value. The maximum wager for a bet using a profit boost token is $25. The maximum additional winnings for each token is $2,500.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code comparison

Here's a look at how the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code compares to other sportsbook promos.

Brand Promo CBS promo code Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The latest DraftKings promo code and bet365 bonus code give new users $150 in bonus bets gives after making their first wagers. Users receive this bonus whether their first bet wins or loses.

The BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer more in bonus bets, but require a larger investment up front from users. BetMGM is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but users have to wager at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount. Fanatics is giving users up to $1,000 in bonus bets but over 10 days. Users must wager $100 per day for 10 days in a row to be eligible for the full amount. With these offers, users receive bonus bets only if their initial bets lose.

The FanDuel promo code is similar to DraftKings and bet365; however, new users must win their first wager of at least $5 to receive $150 in bonus bets.

Tuesday MLB betting preview

Paul Skenes takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals at 6:40 p.m. ET with the Pirates coming off a dominant three-game sweep over the Mets, outscoring New York, 30-4, in the series. Skenes would love that type of run support, however, it hasn't come often for him. Despite Skenes having a 2.12 ERA and 0.91 WHIP this season, Pittsburgh is just 8-9 over his 17 starts, while Skenes is 4-7 personally. The Pirates are -165 favorites, with the Cardinals as +140 underdogs in the latest MLB odds on Caesars Sportsbook for MLB betting. Skenes' strikeout total is set for 6.5 with the Over priced at +104 odds.

FIFA Club World Cup betting preview

Real Madrid plays Juventus as two European giants square off in the Round of 16 at 3 p.m. ET. Real Madrid finished second in LaLiga, while Juventus finished fourth in Serie A, securing a Champions League spot with a victory in their final game on May 25. Real Madrid are the -125 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Juventus as +340 underdogs. A draw priced at +260, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5 in the latest Juventus vs. Real Madrid odds on Caesars Sportsbook for soccer betting.

Tuesday WNBA betting preview

The Indiana Fever take on the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship at 8 p.m. ET, which is the equivalent of the NBA in-season tournament. The Fever may be without superstar Caitlin Clark yet again, who is questionable for Tuesday after missing the last two games with a groin injury. Indiana defeated the Dallas Wings, 94-86, without Clark, but the Lynx are a much tougher matchup than the Wings. Lynx forward Napheesa Collier is third in the WNBA in scoring at 24.4 points per game while adding 8.5 rebounds per contest. The Lynx are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Fever vs. Lynx odds at Caesars, with the over/under for total points scored set for 165 points.

Responsible gaming at Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook has a "Responsible Gaming" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wager limits and time limits. It also provides a "Cool Off" option, where users can set a period from three to 30 days, during which they cannot deposit, bet or make account changes. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.