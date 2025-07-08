The Tuesday sports schedule includes a meeting of the last two champions in their sport, a full MLB slate, and a semifinal soccer match in a tournament to determine the top club in the world, creating plenty of opportunities for sports bettors to use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW. The defending champion New York Liberty plays the Las Vegas Aces, who have won two of the last three WNBA titles, at 8 p.m. ET. Click "CLAIM BONUS" below to get the newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code:

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Use the promo code CBSDYW to receive 10 (ten) 100% profit boost tokens on Caesars Sportsbook after making a qualifying $1 wager while being of legal age in a state where Caesars Sportsbook legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a Caesars Sportsbook account. Here's how to sign up.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process. When prompted, enter the promo code "CBSDYW". Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by creating a username and password. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1.

Caesars Sportsbook will give you 10 (ten) 100% profit boost tokens after placing a qualifying wager of $1 or more. Profit boost tokens expire after 14 days. They hold no cash value. The maximum wager for a bet using a profit boost token is $25. The maximum additional winnings for each token is $2,500.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code comparison

Here's a look at how the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code compares to other sportsbook promos.

Brand Promo CBS promo code Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The latest DraftKings promo code and bet365 bonus code give new users $150 in bonus bets gives after making their first wagers. Users receive this bonus whether their first bet wins or loses.

The BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer more in bonus bets, but require a larger investment up front from users. BetMGM is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but users have to wager at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount. Fanatics is giving users up to $1,000 in bonus bets but over 10 days. Users must wager $100 per day for 10 days in a row to be eligible for the full amount. With these offers, users receive bonus bets only if their initial bets lose.

The FanDuel promo code is similar to DraftKings and bet365; however, new users must win their first wager of at least $5 to receive $150 in bonus bets.

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The New York Yankees host the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday to begin their three-game series after the Yankees lost two of three games to the Mets in their Subway Series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees are starting Will Warren, who, after pitching to a 1.96 ERA over his prior four starts, allowed eight runs in four innings against the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Mariners are starting Logan Gilbert, who has a 4.95 ERA over four starts after missing more than seven weeks with an elbow injury, yet he has a 3.40 ERA on the season. The Yankees are -120 favorites, with the Mariners as +100 underdogs in the latest MLB odds on Caesars Sportsbook for MLB betting.

FIFA Club World Cup betting preview

The first FIFA Club World Cup finalist will be decided on Tuesday when Chelsea plays Fluminense at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET. Chelsea entered the Club World Cup after winning the UEFA Conference League Final, following their fourth-place finish in the Premier League. Fluminense, a Brazilian Serie A squad, have been one of the underdog stories of the tournament, including a victory over Inter Milan in the Round of 16. Chelsea are the -160 favorites, with Fluminense as +450 underdogs, and a draw priced at +280 in the latest Chelsea vs. Fluminense odds on Caesars Sportsbook for soccer betting. Chelsea are priced at -320 to qualify for the final, while Fluminense have +230 odds at keeping their Cinderella run going to the championship match.

Tuesday WNBA betting preview

The New York Liberty host the Las Vegas Aces in a matchup of the last two WNBA Champions from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, at 8 p.m. The Liberty, led by the dynamic duo of Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, are coming off their first WNBA Championship in franchise history and have the best record in the Eastern Conference (12-6). The Aces lost to the Liberty in the semifinals last year to end their run at a three-peat and are off to a slower 9-9 start. The Liberty are 5-point favorites in the latest Aces vs. Liberty odds at Caesars Sportsbook, with the over/under for total points scored set for 165.5 points.

Responsible gaming at Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook has a "Responsible Gaming" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wager limits and time limits. It also provides a "Cool Off" option, where users can set a period from three to 30 days, during which they cannot deposit, bet or make account changes. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.