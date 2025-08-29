The 2025 college football season is officially in full swing, and Week 1 continues Friday, Aug. 29, with 11 more games, with notable clashes including Colorado at Georgia Tech, Auburn at Baylor, No. 12 Illinois hosting Western Illinois and Kennesaw State at Wake Forest.

Best bets on Friday

Kennesaw State enters its third year at the FBS level and has a new head coach in Jerry Mack, a longtime offensive assistant at the NFL and NCAA levels. The Owls, who went 2-10 in 2024, see their first game of 2025 come against another program with a new head coach in Wake Forest, which is now led by former Washington State head coach Jake Dickert, who went 23-20 with the Cougars. The Owls are led by returning quarterback Davis Bryson, who led the team in both passing and rushing last year. As for the Demon Deacons, they went 4-8 and have a new quarterback in Robby Ashford, who is at his fourth school in six years. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, likes the Owls to cover the +17.5-point spread as Kennesaw State covers in 64% of simulations.

Deion Sanders certainly can get eyeballs on Colorado's program, but this year will be different as he is replacing his son Shedeur, who was the team's quarterback the last two years, as well as Heisman-winning two-way star Travis Hunter. Kaidon Salter, a Liberty transfer who was Conference USA Player of the Year in 2023, will lead the Buffaloes against Georgia Tech on Friday. Brent Key, like Sanders, enters Year 3 leading his program this week. He will lean on quarterback Haynes King, a dual-threat signal-caller who had nearly 1,000 rushing yards in 2024. The model likes Colorado on the money line as the Buffs win in just under 50% of simulations, returning value at +160 odds.

Responsible gaming with Caesars

