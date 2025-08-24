With the NFL preseason done, Sunday's sports action is largely on the diamond and hardwood, with 15 MLB games and three WNBA contests. Bettors looking to join a new sportsbook should check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which gives new Caesars users 20 100% profit boosts after they place a first bet of at least $1. Some top games Sunday include Dodgers at Padres and Red Sox at Yankees, as well as Fever at Lynx.

Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and receive 20 100% profit boosts:

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X gives new users 20 100% profit boosts after they sign up and place a first bet of $1 or more. That first bet doesn't need to win or lose in order to receive the boosts, either. So if you bet on the Athletics to beat the Mariners and Seattle wins, you still get the profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions

The latest Caesars new-user offer is only available to brand-new Caesars users who sign up with the promo code CBS20x. That means you can't have made an account before. New users must be in a state where Caesars operates, and you also need to be 21 or older to sign up.

When signing up, enter the code CBS20x when prompted. You must also deposit $10 or more into your account while signing up. Your first bet must be at least $1 at -10000 odds or longer. After placing that first wager, you will receive 20 100% profit boosts, which expire 14 days after they're issued. The maximum wager for each rewarded profit boost is $25, and the maximum additional winnings is $2,500. A single profit boost token can't be split between multiple bets, and profit boosts also can't be combined with bonus bets.

What to bet on Sunday

Best MLB bets today

MLB's most storied rivalry has had another chapter written this weekend with the Red Sox visiting the Yankees. Boston took each of the first three games of this series in the Bronx to secure a series win and will now be aiming to secure a four-game series sweep at 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball. New Red Sox right-hander Dustin May, who the team acquired at the trade deadline, gets the start against star New York lefty Carlos Rodon. May has a 7-9 record and a 4.59 ERA on the year but has pitched to a 2.87 ERA in three starts with his new team, including back-to-back quality starts entering Sunday. As for Rodon, he's had his best year in pinstripes with a 13-7 record and 3.24 ERA. Rodon is also coming into Sunday with consecutive quality starts. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is backing Over 8.5 runs, as that side of the total hits in 64.1% of simulations at -114 odds. Bet Red Sox-Yankees and other top MLB games at Caesars:

Best WNBA bets today

Sunday features a three-game WNBA slate, with the Storm facing the Mystics at 3 p.m. ET, the Wings hosting the Valkyries at 4 p.m. ET and the Fever visiting the Lynx at 7 p.m. ET. WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have locked in their WNBA best bets for Sunday's Fever-Lynx matchup, and they're targeting the spread and the total in this one. Bet on today's WNBA games at Caesars and get profit boosts:

Responsible gaming with Caesars

Caesars Sportsbook takes responsible gaming very seriously, and the sportsbook offers tools and resources like self-exclusion options for users to utilize. Bettors should also not chase losses and bet within their means whenever placing wagers. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER if you need more assistance.