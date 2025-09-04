The NFL is officially back on Thursday as the Philadelphia host the Dallas Cowboys, and fans itching to begin NFL betting can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X to get 20 100% profit boosts when they wager $1 or more on Eagles vs. Cowboys. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. According to the latest Cowboys vs. Eagles odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the Eagles are favored by 8.5 points. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook:

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page to get started, or click here. You'll be redirected to Caesars, where you'll have to fill in all required information to create an account. Be sure to use the code CBS20X. You'll have to make a minimum deposit of $10 and then place a wager of $1 or more on any market with -10000 odds or longer. Caesars will issue the profit boosts after your qualifying wager is placed.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions

This offer is only for new users of legal age in a state where Caesars legitimately operates. Profit boosts expire 14 days after they are issued. The maximum wager on each rewarded profit boost is $25, and the maximum additional winnings on each rewarded profit boost is $2,500. You cannot use profit boosts on bonus bets.

Best Week 1 NFL bets on Thursday

SportsLine's projection model is backing the Eagles (-8.5) to cover in 56% of simulations, but there could be more value on the Cowboys as +341 underdogs (wager $100 to win $341). Dallas wins in 23% of simulations, offering value at those odds. However, there's a clear winner on the total. The model has rated the Over on 48.5 as an "A" grade play, with it hitting in 68% of simulations.

Philadelphia expected to have A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert in the lineup for Week 1 after all three players dealt with injuries in the preseason, but the Eagles also expect to get Landon Dickerson back after he logged a full practice this week. Dickerson is part of one of the league's best offensive lines, which helped Saquon Barkley rush for over 2,000 yards a year ago. The Cowboys are expected to have Trevon Diggs and Tyler Guyton in the lineup, but they'll be without star pass rusher Micah Parsons as he was traded to Green Bay a week before the 2025 NFL season. Wager on Cowboys vs. Eagles at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming with Caesars

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users tools to bet responsibly, like taking timeouts, setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures. Caesars also provides contact information for helplines for users needing additional assistance.