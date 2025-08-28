Week 1 of the 2025 college football season gets underway Thursday with No. 25 Boise State taking on South Florida at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Boise State is looking to get back to the College Football Playoff after winning the Mountain West a year ago, but the Broncos will have to do so without star running back Ashton Jeanty in the fold. Though Boise State is the only ranked team in action Thursday, there are several intriguing matchups on the slate, which could end up being pivotal in several conference races.

Sports fans interested in college football betting can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X to get 20 100% profit boosts when they wager $1 or more on Thursday's games.

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

This promotion is only available to new users of legal age in a state where Caesars Sportsbook legitimately operates. To get started, click "CLAIM BONUS" on the page and you'll be re-directed to Caesars. Sign up for an account by entering all the required information and make sure you use the code CBS20X. You'll need to make a minimum deposit of $10 and then place a wager of $1 or more on any market with odds of -10000 or longer.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions

Profit boosts will be issued once the qualifying wager is placed. You cannot use profit boosts on bonus bets, and the maximum wager on each rewarded profit boost is $25. The maximum additional winnings on each rewarded profit boost is $2,500. Profit boosts expire 14 days after they are issued.

What to bet Thursday

Jeanty is gone but quarterback Maddux Madsen returns for the Broncos in 2025. Madsen was overshadowed by the star running back, but he threw for over 3,000 yards and tossed 23 touchdowns to only six interceptions. Boise State also brings back a strong contingent of one of the most aggressive defenses in the country, headlined by pass rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan. The Broncos struggled in their opener a year ago against Georgia Southern, so South Florida will be a good test. The Bulls will rely heavily on Byrum Brown, who was off to a decent start in 2024 before suffering an injury. Boise State is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest SportsLine consensus odds and the Broncos cover in 66% of model simulations, making that a "B" grade play. Bet Boise State-South Florida at Caesars here:

Nebraska fans have big expectations for quarterback Dylan Raiola and he'll get his first test right away when the Cornhuskers face the Cincinnati Bearcats at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Raiola has drawn comparisons to Patrick Mahomes, and this season will be crucial for the sophomore quarterback to show he's the man to lead Nebraska back to national prominence. The Bearcats have their own star quarterback in Brendan Sorsby, who will look to build on a solid 2024 campaign. Sorsby rushed for two scores in Cincinnati's win over eventual Big 12 champions Arizona State but the Bearcats would go on to lose their last five games. They're hoping for a fast start against a big-time program in 2025. Cincinnati is a +197 underdog (wager $100 to win $197), but the Bearcats win in 37% of model simulations to bring value at these odds. Sign up for Caesars to bet Nebraska-Cincinnati here:

Responsible gaming with Caesars

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously. The company offers users tools like setting betting activity alerts, using self-exclusion measures and taking timeouts to practice responsible gaming. Caesars also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER on its platforms for users who need additional assistance.