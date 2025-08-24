While we wait for the NFL regular season to start after the conclusion of the NFL preseason on Saturday, the focus of the sports world on Sunday, Aug. 24, is on the diamond with 15 MLB games and on the hardwood with three WNBA contests. Interested bettors should consider signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X on Sunday. With a first bet of $1 or more, bettors can get 20 100% profit boosts to use on top MLB games like Dodgers at Padres and Red Sox at Yankees, as well as a massive WNBA tilt between the Fever and Lynx. Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and receive 20 100% profit boosts:

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X gives new users 20 100% profit boosts after they sign up and place a first bet of $1 or more. That first bet doesn't need to win or lose in order to receive the boosts, either. So if you bet on the Athletics to beat the Mariners and Seattle wins, you still get the profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions

The latest Caesars new-user offer is only available to brand-new Caesars users who sign up with the promo code CBS20x. That means you can't have made an account before. New users must be in a state where Caesars operates, and you also need to be 21 or older to sign up.

When signing up, enter the code CBS20x when prompted. You must also deposit $10 or more into your account while signing up. Your first bet must be at least $1 at -10000 odds or longer. After placing that first wager, you will receive 20 100% profit boosts, which expire 14 days after they're issued. The maximum wager for each rewarded profit boost is $25, and the maximum additional winnings is $2,500. A single profit boost token can't be split between multiple bets, and profit boosts also can't be combined with bonus bets.

What to bet on Sunday

Best MLB bets today

Two American League East rivals finish up a four-game set as part of ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball at 7:10 p.m. ET in New York as the Yankees host the Red Sox. Boston took each of the first three games of this series, including a 12-1 blowout on Saturday, and can secure a rare four-game series sweep over their archrivals on Sunday. The Red Sox now hold the top AL Wild Card spot over the Yankees and Mariners. Sunday's pitching matchup sees the recently-acquired Dustin May make his fourth start for the Red Sox since coming over from the Dodgers at the trade deadline, while the Yankees turn to standout lefty Carlos Rodon.

Overall this year, May is 7-9 with a 4.59 ERA, but he's pitched well in a Red Sox uniform to the tune of a 2.87 ERA in three starts, including back-to-back quality starts heading into Sunday. Rodon has also pitched back-to-back quality starts ahead of Sunday Night Baseball, and he owns a 13-7 record and 3.24 ERA on the season. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is backing Over 8.5 runs, as that side of the total hits in 64.1% of simulations at -114 odds. Bet Red Sox-Yankees and other top MLB games at Caesars:

Best WNBA bets today

Sunday features a three-game WNBA slate, with the Storm facing the Mystics at 3 p.m. ET, the Wings hosting the Valkyries at 4 p.m. ET and the Fever visiting the Lynx at 7 p.m. ET. WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have locked in their WNBA best bets for Sunday's Fever-Lynx matchup, and they're targeting the spread and the total in this one. Bet on today's WNBA games at Caesars and get profit boosts:

Responsible gaming with Caesars

Caesars Sportsbook takes responsible gaming very seriously, and the sportsbook offers tools and resources like self-exclusion options for users to utilize. Bettors should also not chase losses and bet within their means whenever placing wagers. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER if you need more assistance.