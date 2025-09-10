Sports fans looking to get into MLB betting and WNBA betting can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X to score 20 100% profit boosts after wagering $1 or more on Wednesday's games. Fifteen games on the diamond headline Wednesday's sports schedule as the MLB regular season continues, while the Packers and Commanders will meet on Thursday Night Football. Click here to claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code:

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

This promotion is only available to new users at Caesars who live in a state where the sportsbook legitimately operates. You do not have to win your wager to receive profit boosts. Profit boosts cannot be used on bonus bets. The maximum wager for each rewarded profit boost is $25, and the maximum additional winnings is $2,500. Profit boosts expire 14 days after they are issued.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Here's how to get the latest offers from Caesars.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. You'll be redirected to Caesars. Create an account by entering all the required information. Use the code CBS20X when signing up. Make a minimum deposit of $10. Make a wager of $1 or more on any market with odds of -10000 or longer.

Best bets on Wednesday

The Tigers remain a half-game behind the Blue Jays at the top of the AL standings and are hoping to continue their offensive explosion when they face Yankees ace Carlos Rodon (16-7, 3.12 ERA) on Wednesday. Rodon has been dominant of late, winning each of his last five starts. Detroit is countering with Jack Flaherty (7-13, 4.85 ERA), who has allowed 13 runs across his last three outings. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is backing the Yankees as -167 favorites on the money line (wager $167 to win $100). New York wins in 64% of simulations. Bet Tigers-Yankees and more MLB at Caesars here:

Even though the WNBA playoff picture is complete, the Dream are tied with the Las Vegas Aces for the No. 2 seed heading into the final two days of the regular season. Atlanta has won five games in a row and is a huge 13.5-point favorite against the Sun at Caesars Sportsbook. Connecticut has won five of its last 10 games to move out of the WNBA cellar and could play spoiler at the last minute to keep the Dream out of the No. 2 spot in the postseason.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important at Caesars, and the platform gives users tools like setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion measures to promote gaming responsibly. Caesars also has contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those needing additional assistance.