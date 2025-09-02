If you're interested in MLB betting and NFL Week 1, use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X to get 20 100% profit boosts after wagering $1 or more. Fourteen MLB games anchor the sports schedule on Tuesday, with a pivotal showdown between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros headlining the day's action. The Yankees hold a slight win percentage edge over the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card standings, while the Astros are in an intense battle with the Seattle Mariners for the AL West crown. Houston currently has a three-game lead on Seattle for the division. NFL starts Thursday with the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game between the Eagles and Cowboys. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook:

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page to get started or click here. You'll be re-directed to Caesars, where you'll have to fill in all required information to create an account. Be sure to use the code CBS20X. You'll have to make a minimum deposit of $10 and then place a wager of $1 or more on any market with -10000 odds or longer. Caesars will issue the profit boosts after your qualifying wager is placed.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions

This offer is only for new users of legal age in a state where Caesars legitimately operates. Profit boosts expire 14 days after they are issued. The maximum wager on each rewarded profit boost is $25 and the maximum additional winnings on each rewarded profit boost is $2,500. You cannot use profit boosts on bonus bets.

Best MLB bets on Monday

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has two plays with an "A" grade for Tuesday's slate. The model enters Week 24 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 34-25 on top-rated MLB money line picks. The Cleveland Guardians, who sit at .500 after losing their last two games, send Slade Cecconi (5-6, 4.41 ERA) to the bump against the Red Sox, who will roll with ace Garrett Crochet (14-5, 2.40 ERA). Even though Boston has won both of Crochet's last starts, the model is rating Guardians +1.5 highly. Cleveland covers in 61% of simulations.

The Colorado Rockies are also getting some love from the model as an underdog on the run line when they face the San Francisco Giants Tuesday evening. The Rockies have already been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention but are likely to avoid setting a new league record for most losses in a single season. They'll give Kyle Freeland (3-13, 5.28 ERA) the ball Tuesday while the Giants send Logan Webb (12-9, 3.16 ERA) to the mound. The Rockies cover in 59% of simulations, making Colorado +1.5 an "A" grade play per the model. Wager on Guardians-Red Sox, Giants-Rockies and other MLB action at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming with Caesars

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users tools to bet responsibly like taking timeouts, setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures. Caesars also provides contact information for helplines for users needing additional assistance.