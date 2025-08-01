The MLB trade deadline is in the books as the push to the postseason is now in full swing, and new users who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW get 10 100% profit boost tokens when they place a first bet of at least $1. Some of Friday's top MLB games include the Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants at New York Mets and Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners. Additionally, there's a loaded five-game WNBA slate, including the Indiana Fever facing the Dallas Wings and the Phoenix Mercury visiting the Atlanta Dream. The second round of the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship also takes place all day in North Carolina.

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW gives new users who sign up with the code 10 100% profit boost tokens after they place a first bet of $1 or more. With this offer, new Caesars users can double their winnings for 10 bets after signing up and placing their first bet. Your first bet doesn't need to win or lose in order to claim this offer. For instance, you could bet $1 on the Mets (-142, per SportsLine consensus odds) to beat the Giants, and whether your bet wins or loses, you'd get those 10 profit boost tokens. This offer is a bit different than what other top sportsbooks are offering as most stick with bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook terms and conditions

This offer is only available to new Caesars Sportsbook users who have never signed up with the platform before. Additionally, you must be of legal age in a state where Caesars legally operates.

The profit boost tokens expire 14 days after they're issued, and profit boosts can't be split across multiple bets. The maximum wager for a bet using a profit boost token is $25, and the maximum additional winnings for each token is $2,500. The qualifying wager of $1 or more must have minimum odds of -10000 odds or longer.

To get started, click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page.

What to bet on Friday

The Astros head to Fenway Park to battle the Boston Red Sox in a battle of playoff hopefuls. The Astros lead the AL West at 62-47, while Boston holds an AL Wild Card spot with a 59-51 record. Hunter Brown (9-5, 2.54 ERA) starts for Houston while Boston counters with Cooper Criswell (1-0, 5.06 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, likes the Red Sox on the money line at +110 as Boston wins in 58% of model simulations.

The Rangers and Mariners continue their big four-game series in Seattle after Seattle took the series opener 6-0 on Thursday. These two teams entered this series tied at 57-52, good for second in the AL West and tied for the third and final AL Wild Card spot. Now, the Mariners holds a one-game edge after Thursday's win. Jack Leiter (7-6, 4.09 ERA) gets the start for the Rangers while the Mariners turn to Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.36 ERA). The model's top play for this game. The model leans towards Rangers +1.5 on the run line on Friday, as Texas covers in 64% of simulations.

After just one game on Thursday, the WNBA has five games on the docket for Friday, including the Fever facing the Wings. Indiana will likely be without superstar guard Caitlin Clark as she battles a groin injury, but the Fever still have plenty of firepower on the roster with Kelsey Mitchell, who has a prop WNBA expert Max Meyer is targeting as part of his best bets for Friday.

Responsible Gaming

It's important for bettors of all experience levels to practice responsible gaming, including not chasing losses and betting within your means. Caesars offers tools and resources for its users to assist with this like voluntary self-exclusion measures, and there are also national resources available like 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text) for bettors to utilize.