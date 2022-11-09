California residents who want to be able to bet on sports received bad news on Tuesday night. The state's residents voted against the most expensive ballot proposition sports betting bill in United States history, refusing initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry that were attempting to legalize sports betting in the state.

Nearly $600 million had been raised in an effort to legalize sports betting in California, but voters didn't want to make that concept a reality. A bill that would've allowed adults to bet on mobile devices and online only received received just 16 percent of the vote in its favor.

Meanwhile, a proposition that would've legalized sports betting at tribal casinos and horse tracks received less than 30 percent support.

Currently, 30 states allow sports betting either at brick-and-mortar sportsbooks or via mobile devices.

"Our internal polling has been clear and consistent for years: California voters do not support online sports betting," Anthony Roberts, tribal chairman of the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, told the Associated Press. "Voters have real and significant concerns about turning every cellphone, laptop and tablet into a gambling device, the resulting addiction and exposure to children."

The online sports betting initiative was supported by sportsbooks such as DraftKings, BetMGM and FanDuel. They had promised to funnel tax revenues to aid the homeless, mentally ill and poorer tribes if the sports betting bill were to pass.