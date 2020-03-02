Canadian equestrian rider, horse die during competition in Florida

Canadian equestrian rider Katharine Morel and her horse died following accident at the Rocking Horse Winter III Horse Trails in Altoona, Fla. on Saturday, The tragedy occurred when Morel and her horse suffered a rotational fall on the course, according to Equestrian Canada.

Morel, along with her eight-year old thoroughbred mare Kerry On, fell at fence eight of the intermediate level cross-country course at the United States Eventing Association competition. A rotational fall is when the horse flips forward prior to landing on its back. Those type of falls "often have very serious injuries as a result from them," Equestrian Canada high performance director James Hoold told CBC Canada.

Morel was immediately taken to Waterman Hospital in nearby Tavares, Fla., where she was pronounced dead due to her injuries. Kerry On also suffered fatal injuries and died shortly after the fall.

"Today, the equestrian industry lost not just an exceptional athlete, but an exceptional person, as well as the horse she loved," Hood said in an official statement. "On behalf of EC, I extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Katharine, as well as to the entire team who surrounded Kerry On."

An investigation will be conducted by Equestrian Canada and U.S. Equestrian into why the fall happened and how they can avoid such serious injuries for riders and horses in the future.