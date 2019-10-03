Capital One Arena, home to Wizards and Capitals, will be America's first pro sports arena with sportsbook

Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. will likely soon be home to the United States' first operating sportsbook inside a pro sports arena.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment -- the ownership group that operates the Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals, Washington Mystics and other pro franchises in the area -- announced a partnership with William Hill Sportsbook on Thursday morning.

Ted Leonsis, who serves as Chairman and CEO of MSE, has long been a supporter of sports gambling in the United States and voiced his desire to open a sportsbook at Capital One last March. Leonsis joined William Hill US CEO Joe Asher for a press conference to announce the details of this "unprecedented sports betting partnership" on Thursday.

JUST IN: Washington Capitals & Wizards owner Ted Leonsis says Green Turtle bar inside Capital One Arena will turn into a sportsbook. Will be able to be entered from outside, on inside depending on sport. Will have operator that will create distance between team ownership. pic.twitter.com/4M6nE9vTEr — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 27, 2019

According to Leonsis, the plan is to utilize the arena as an all-purpose sports-betting complex. Fans will be able to place wagers on their phones from inside the arena (including during games) or place bets at a window while hanging out and watching games inside the sportsbook location.

It seems that a lot of focus will be placed on making it appeal to a tech-savvy base.

"Think of it as less of a cocktail lounge and more of a modern sports bar and trading desk," Leonsis said, via the Washington Post. "We want it to feel like the best Apple store with the genius bar, because young people are accustomed to that."

After the federal ban on sports gambling was lifted by the U.S. Supreme Court in May 2018, Washington D.C. lawmakers moved to legalize sports betting last December. However, the process has been delayed by litigation and Capital One sportsbook will not be able to open until it passes regulatory approvals from D.C.