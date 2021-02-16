With February being Black History Month, CBS Sports will be honoring Black athletes with a series of vignettes that will air on CBS Sports Network. One of the vignettes focuses on former Negro League star catcher Josh Gibson.

Gibson was one of the most talented power hitters and catchers that the baseball world has ever seen. The star catcher played the majority of his professional career with the Homestead Grays and Pittsburgh Crawfords in the Negro League.

In 1972, Gibson became just the second Negro League player to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, behind Jackie Robinson. He ended up finishing his career with a .359 batting average and 238 home runs.

The vignettes will be airing across CBS Sports Network and other CBS Sports digital properties.

"It is imperative that we at CBS Sports, and as an industry, work towards a more diverse and inclusive landscape," CBS Sports executive producer and executive vice president Harold Bryant said. "Telling these stories of Black athletes is incredibly important, and we are proud that many of our Black employees have the opportunity to lead these productions.

"These vignettes written, produced and edited by Black CBS Sports employees continue that necessary mission of utilizing our resources in front of and behind the camera to push for more diversity and inclusion."