Pro Bowling Association and CBS are expanding their media rights partnership with a two-year extension that vastly increases coverage of the sport's biggest events. In all, 31 hours of PBA action will be available across CBS, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+, centering around two of the biggest moments on the calendar: the PBA World Series of Bowling and the new PBA Commissioner's Cup.

The World Series of Bowling began in 2009 and now includes four animal pattern championships (scorpion, viper, shark and chameleon) before the event is capped off with the PBA World Championship. In 2026, the preliminary and championship rounds will air on CBS Sports Network. The PBA World Championship will air live on CBS with simultaneous streaming on Paramount+.

American E.J. Tackett took home the 2025 PBA World Championship crown, his third consecutive, and he seeks an unprecedented fourth straight next year.

"CBS Sports has championed the PBA and our athletes for more than a decade," Lev Ekster, president of Lucky Strike Entertainment said in a statement. "The WSOB is the greatest global platform in the sport of bowling. We are certain CBS Sports will not only deliver an incredible event to bowling fans around the world, but continue to elevate the WSOB."

The PBA Commissioner's Cup was formerly the PBA Tour Finals. Unlike previous years, in which only the top eight players in competition points from the previous two PBA Tour seasons qualified, 2026 will field will be open to all PBA members.

The eight bowlers who emerge from the qualifying rounds will take part in the televised finals, which will air with nine hours of live coverage on CBS Sports Network on June 7 and 8.