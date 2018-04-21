Charles Town Classic 2018 odds and predictions: Expert with nine straight Derby wins makes picks
Jody Demling has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles and has picks for Charles Town
The $1.2 million Charles Town classic, featuring a tough seven-horse field that will go 1 1/8th miles on dirt, runs Saturday at Charles Town Races & Slots on Saturday. Post time is 5:36 p.m. ET. Diversify is the Vegas favorite at 8-5, followed by War Story, who took third in 2017's Charles Town Classic, at 5-2.
Before you bet the loaded field at the 2018 Charles Town Classic, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.
A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Charles Town Classic on a mind-blowing streak. He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs.
He followed up his win last May by picking Taprwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.
Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.
To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup. Then, Demling called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. Demling stayed hot at the UAE Derby, correctly picking Mendelssohn, not to mention he cashed his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets too.
Last week in the final major Kentucky Derby prep race, he nailed the top two finishers in the Arkansas Derby, Magnum Moon and Quip.
Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his Charles Town picks and listed where he believes all seven horses will finish.
We can tell you he's not high on Diversify at 8-5.
Another shocker: Fear the Cowboy, going off at 9-2, makes a serious run at the title.
Demling is especially high on a major sleeper that would net any backer a huge payday. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.
Which horse wins the $1.2 million Charles Town Stakes? And which major sleeper does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Charles Town Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Charles Town Stakes.
Diversify 8-5
War Story 5-2
Fear the Cowboy 9-2
You're to Blame 8-1
Something Awesome 8-1
Discreet Lover 10-1
Afleet Willy 12-1
