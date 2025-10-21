Chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky died at age 29, the The Charlotte Chess Center (N.C.) and his family announced in a statement on Monday. The cause of death is not yet public and the statement said the death was unexpected.

"It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Daniel Naroditsky," the statement from his family said. "Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator and educator and a cherished member of the chess community, admired and respected by fans and players around the world. He was also a loving son and brother and a loyal friend to many."

"Let us remember Daniel for his passion and love for the game of chess and for the joy and inspiration he brought to us all every day," the statement continued.

The post asks for privacy for the Naroditsky family during this difficult time.

Naroditsky went viral on social media for playing chess and winning games while blindfolded.

He began playing chess at the 6 years old and won the gold medal in the 2007 under-12 World Youth Chess Championship in Turkey. He was the 151st-ranked player in the world and the No. 17 player in the United States, according to the International Chess Federation.

Naroditsky moved to Charlotte after graduating from Stanford. He was a coach at the Charlotte Chess Center.