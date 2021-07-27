Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes deepened his ties with Kansas City on Tuesday, purchasing ownership stake in MLS club Sporting KC. This move comes just a year after the two-time MVP bought into the MLB's Kansas City Royals' ownership group.

According to ESPN, Mahomes, 25, and Sporting KC have discussed their potential partnership for about a year. Mahomes' fiancée, Brittany Matthews, went a step ahead by becoming a co-owner of Kansas City's National Women's Soccer League franchise last year.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City's ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love," said Mahomes, who ESPN said attended at least 12 matches and led an "I Believe chant" once at Children's Mercy Park. "Sporting is a community-oriented club, and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City."

Mahomes joins an increasingly athlete-filled group of MLS Club share owners, a list including the NFL's Mark Ingram; NBA's Russell Westbrook, Magic Johnson, James Harden, Kevin Durant and Steve Nash; the MLB's Ken Griffey Jr. and Nomar Garciaparra; and former USWNT star Mia Hamm.

Johnson and Mahomes are the only athletes from that list to have ownership stake in an MLS and MLB club.

"Patrick is a tremendous ambassador for Kansas City and we are delighted to welcome him to the Sporting Club ownership group. In addition to achieving excellence on the field, he is deeply committed to giving back to the community and elevating the sport of soccer," Sporting KC principal owner Cliff Illig said. "Patrick is also accustomed to cultivating a winning culture, and we look forward to contending for championships at Children's Mercy Park well into the future."

The former Super Bowl MVP, reported to training camp over the weekend and will be joined by all of his teammates this week.