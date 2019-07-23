Chinese swimmer Sun Yang confronts rival who refused to shake hands and pose for photos

On Tuesday, Chinese swimmer Sun Yang was seen yelling at a rival competitor on the podium and later confronted them as the two walked away.

Sun was fresh off winning the 200-meter freestyle event at the 2019 World Aquatics Championship in South Korea and seemed to be upset that Ducan Scott, British swimmer and co-bronze medalist, would not shake his hand or take a photo with him.

Sun Yang gets in bronze medalist Duncan Scott's face after the 200m freestyle medal ceremony (Sun won gold after Lithuanian Danas Rapsys was DQed for a false start). Scott and Sun did not appear to shake hands, and Sun shouted in Scott's direction earlier in the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/0ilhiSorqt — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 23, 2019

Sun went up to Scott and looked like he was saying, "I win, I win, you lose" as they left, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The day before Australian swimmer Mack Horton would not stand on the podium with Sun who he has called a "drug cheat."

The Chinese swimmer has surrounded by controversy since many reported he smashed a vial of his blood with a hammer after a drug test at his house in September.

Sun was cleared by the International Swimming Federation (FINA), but the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed that ruling. He has now asked for the Court of Arbitration for Sport to grant him a public trial.

He served a three-month suspension for taking a banned heart medication. Lilly King, an American breaststroke champion, said Horton received a standing ovation from athletes for refusing to go up to the podium with Sun.

According to The Guardian King said, "It was pretty great to see the athletes united on his stance and supporting him as well, I don't think anyone at FINA's going to stand up for the athletes so the athletes have to stand up for themselves."

27-year-old Sun is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and won the 200-meter freestyle Tuesday after Lithuanian Danas Rapsys was disqualified. This is the 11th world championship of his career.