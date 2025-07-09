Red Bull Racing fired longtime team principal Christian Horner, ending a two-decade tenure that saw the team rise from newcomer to dominant force in Formula 1. The move, announced Wednesday without a stated reason, comes amid mounting tension within the team and a noticeable dip in on-track performance.

Horner, 51, had led Red Bull's F1 outfit since its debut in 2005. Under his leadership, the team claimed eight drivers' championships -- four each from Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen -- and six constructors' titles. All of Red Bull's 124 grand prix victories came under Horner's watch.

"We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years," Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull's chief executive for corporate projects and investments, said in a statement. "With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1. Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history."

Horner's exit caps a tumultuous stretch for Red Bull, marked by behind-the-scenes discord and shifting power dynamics. He clashed publicly with Jos Verstappen, father of the team's star driver, and saw longtime technical mastermind Adrian Newey depart for Aston Martin.

In 2023, Horner was the subject of a sexual misconduct investigation following allegations from a former Red Bull Racing employee -- an internal episode that intensified divisions within the organization, particularly in the wake of Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz's death in 2022.

Horner had become one of the sport's most recognizable figures, both for his high-profile marriage to Spice Girl Geri Halliwell and his prominent role in Netflix's "Drive to Survive" -- often clashing with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

Laurent Mekies, formerly with Red Bull's sister team Racing Bulls, has been promoted to CEO of Red Bull Racing and will take over Horner's responsibilities.