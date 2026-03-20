Accomplished martial artist and action movie and television star Chuck Norris has died at age 86, according to his family.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning," a family statement read. "While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace."

After a career in the United States Air Force, Norris won numerous martial arts tournaments. After multiple wins in prestigious karate tournaments, Norris was awarded the title of Fighter of the Year by Black Belt Magazine in 1969.

In his martial arts career, Norris achieved black belts in tang soo do, taekwondo, karate, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and judo, as well as founding his own system of martial arts, cun kuk do.

Norris, who had previously formed a friendship with fellow martial arts icon and film star Bruce Lee, made his own on-screen debut in the 1968 film "The Wrecking Crew." The film was also Lee's Hollywood debut, as he served as an action choreographer for the Dean Martin-led vehicle.

Norris' true breakout role came as Lee's enemy in 1972's "The Way of the Dragon."

Norris became a reliable star in lower-budget but successful action films before achieving success as a Hollywood leading man in the mid 1980s with roles in films such as "Missing In Action," "Code of Silence" and "The Delta Force."

Norris would eventually transition to television, serving as the title character in the long-running "Walker, Texas Ranger" series.

Pop culture relevance continued for Norris as a popular "Chuck Norris Facts" meme emerged in 2005 based on his tough guy persona. He also became legendary for his workout routines, where his informericals for the Total Gym were seen across TV for decades.