Churchill Downs is extending Bob Baffert's suspension through 2024, the famous Kentucky racetrack announced Monday. The Hall of Fame trainer was originally given a two-year suspension because of an incident surrounding the winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

Medina Spirit, trained by Baffert, finished first in the 147th Run for the Roses. However, the horse was later disqualified for testing positive for an anti-inflammatory steroid. The substance in question was betamethasone, which is legal in Kentucky but the competition rules prohibits its use on the day of a race.

"Mr. Baffert continues to peddle a false narrative concerning the failed drug test of Medina Spirit at the 147th Kentucky Derby from which his horse was disqualified by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission in accordance with Kentucky law and regulations," read a statement sent to the media Monday.

"Prior to that race, Mr. Baffert signed an agreement with Churchill Downs which stated that he was responsible for understanding the rules of racing in Kentucky and that he would abide by them. The results of the tests clearly show that he did not comply, and his ongoing conduct reveals his continued disregard for the rules and regulations that ensure horse and jockey safety, as well as the integrity and fairness of the races conducted at our facilities."

On Dec. 6, 2021, Medina Spirit died from what was likely a heart attack after a workout at Santa Anita Park, although there was nothing suspicious in his system. Here is a full explainer on why Baffert was given a two year suspension. Baffert tried -- and failed -- to overturn the original decision.

It seems like Churchill Downs is not ready to welcome him back yet and Baffert will miss his third consecutive Kentucky Derby in 2024.

"A trainer who is unwilling to accept responsibility for multiple drug test failures in our highest-profile races cannot be trusted to avoid future misconduct," read the Churchill Downs statement.

Baffert -- who was inducted into the National Museum of Racing's Hall of Fame in 2009 -- registered his 17th Triple Crown victory earlier this year after National Treasure won the 2023 Preakness Stakes.