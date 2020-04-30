Churchill Downs to reopen May 11 without fans after decision by Kentucky Gov. Andy Brashear
Races have yet to be scheduled
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby, is permitted to reopen on May 11 as part of a plan to re-open the state. While it's not clear when racing can return to the track, what is clear is that fans will not be allowed to go to Churchill when it does.
The first racing date will be announced over the next few days, according to a release from Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery the Louisville Courier-Journal obtained.
"We truly appreciate the leadership of Governor Beshear and all of the hard work and guidance that state and local officials and public health experts have provided us to safely reopen," Flanery said in the release. "The health and safety of our horsemen, staff and community remains paramount. Strict compliance with our comprehensive COVID-19 action plan and social distancing guidelines is our responsible duty to effectively contain the virus."
In return, the governor complimented the track for the detailed plan they have in place for reopening the track.
"This is one of the most detailed plans we have seen about specific security checks that everybody has to go through and be temperature checked, to masking, to having a very limited group that is there," Beshear said.
The Kentucky Derby was rescheduled back in late March from May 1 to Sept. 4 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. In place of the event happening on its original date, Churchill Downs will hold a virtual version of the Derby with computer-generated versions of past winners.
