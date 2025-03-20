The No. 5 seed Clemson Tigers and the No. 12 seed McNeese Cowboys link up in the 2025 NCAA Tournament for a first-round contest on Thursday. The Tigers have won nine of their last 10 games. They finished the regular season with a 27-6 record. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are on an 11-game win streak of their own, including a 63-54 victory over Lamar in the Southland Conference Championship. McNeese also posted a 27-6 record on the year.

Tipoff from the Amica Mutual Pavilion is at 3:15 p.m. ET. The latest McNeese vs. Clemson odds via SportsLine consensus list the Tigers as 7.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 133.5.

McNeese vs. Clemson spread: Tigers -7.5

McNeese vs. Clemson over/under: 133.5 points

McNeese vs. Clemson money line: Tigers -348, Cowboys +276

Why Clemson can cover

The Tigers have gone 5-1 when the spread was -9.5 to -5.5. They were also 14-7 against the spread with more than four days of rest. That should bode well for senior guard Chase Hunter, who is the go-to option on the offensive end of the floor. Hunter averages a team-best 16.4 points per game to go along with 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He's finished with 20-plus points in consecutive games, including 23 points in the loss to Louisville on March 14.

Why McNeese can cover

The Cowboys have gone 2-0 against the spread as an underdog, which is a small sample size but they are red-hot. They've won 11 straight games heading into the NCAA Tournament. Senior guard Javohn Garcia is an active player on both ends of the floor. He logs 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. On March 11 against Northwestern State, Garcia had 24 points, four assists, and two blocks.

How to make McNeese vs. Clemson picks

