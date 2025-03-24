The Queens Royals (20-14) will try to win their second game in two days when they face the Cleveland State Vikings (21-12) on Monday afternoon. Queens had its NCAA Tournament hopes dashed in an overtime loss to Lipscomb in the Atlantic Sun Tournament, but it bounced back with an 85-78 win over Northern Arizona in the first round of the CBI on Sunday. Cleveland State is playing its first game in two weeks after losing to Youngstown State in the Horizon League Tournament. The winner of this game will face the winner of Florida Gulf Coast vs. Army in the semifinals on Tuesday.

The game from Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., tips off at 4 p.m. ET. The Vikings are 4-point favorites in the latest Cleveland State vs. Queens odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 146.5.

Severance enters this matchup on a sizzling 60-26 run on all CBB money-line picks, returning nearly 24 units during that span.

Now, he has set his sights on Cleveland State vs. Queens and just locked in his predictions. Here are the college basketball odds and lines for Queens vs. Cleveland State:

Cleveland State vs. Queens spread: Cleveland State -4

Cleveland State vs. Queens over/under: 146.5 points

Cleveland State vs. Queens money line: Cleveland State -190, Queens +158

CLST: 16-13-1 against the spread (ATS) this season

QUEEN: 19-13 ATS this season

Why Cleveland State can cover

Cleveland State finished one game behind Robert Morris in the Horizon League regular-season standings, going 14-6 in conference play. The Vikings lost to Youngstown State by two points in the conference tournament semifinals, despite leading with one minute remaining. They have been off since then, giving them a rest advantage over a Queens team that just played yesterday.

The Vikings have an extremely balanced lineup, with five players averaging more than eight points per game. Senior guard Tevin Smith averages a team-high 13.8 points per game, while junior forward Dylan Arnett pulls down a team-high 7.3 rebounds per game. Cleveland State is 14-6 in its last 20 games, and Queens is just 1-4 in its last five games as an underdog. See which team to pick here.

Why Queens can cover

Queens put together an impressive two-game stretch in the Atlantic Sun Tournament, starting with an outright win over Florida Gulf Coast as a 5-point underdog. The Royals nearly took down top seed Lipscomb in the semifinals, losing in overtime as 9.5-point underdogs. Senior forward Jaxon Pollard had a team-high 17 points on 6 of 10 shooting off the bench.

The Royals returned to the court on Sunday, covering the spread as 1.5-point favorites in their win over Northern Arizona. Chris Ashby scored 22 points for Queens, knocking down six 3-pointers. Queens has covered in five straight games, and Cleveland State has only covered twice in its last eight games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cleveland State vs. Queens picks

