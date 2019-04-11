College baseball games: How to watch No. 18 UC Irvine vs. No. 23 UC Santa Barbara on CBS Sports Digital
Everything you need to know about this weekend's three-game series
If UC Irvine is creeping up on the top 15 in Division I baseball rankings, then UC Santa Barbara can't be far behind.
The Anteaters enter this weekend's three-game clash with their Big West rivals higher up in the polls at No. 18, but even UCSB's No. 23 ranking might not do the Gauchos justice, because both California clubs have been surging as of late.
UC Irvine has lost just one of five conference games in 2019. They've started on a 21-6 tear, with wins split almost evenly across home and away matchups. The Anteaters have also won 13 of their last 15, scoring at least 15 runs in four of those victories. And they've got a pair of Golden Spikes Award candidates in ace right-hander Andre Pallante (2.83 ERA) and junior third baseman Brandon Lewis, whose 11 home runs, 37 RBI, 13 doubles and .773 slugging percentage lead the Big West and rank just outside the top 10 in the nation.
UCSB, on the other hand, has won 24 of its first 29 and gone 14-1 at home, where it'll be for this weekend's three-game series. Though the Gauchos have played three fewer Big West games, they've also won six straight and have outscored opponents by 30 runs in that stretch. And if anyone's capable of rattling Pallante and countering Lewis' production at the plate, it's assuredly the UCSB lineup, which features junior catcher Eric Yang, who's slashed .400 with 33 RBI in 29 games; and sluggers Armani Smith and Tommy Jew, who are both hitting at least .290 and have combined for 16 HR and 53 RBI.
On Friday, both sides will meet to open their weekend showdown. Here's everything you need to know to tune in:
How to watch
Date: Friday, April 12
Time: 3 p.m. PT
Location: Caesar Uyesaka Stadium (Santa Barbara, California)
Stream: SportsLive
Date: Saturday, April 13
Time: 2 p.m. PT
Location: Caesar Uyesaka Stadium (Santa Barbara, California)
Stream: SportsLive
Date: Sunday, April 14
Time: 1 p.m. PT
Location: Caesar Uyesaka Stadium (Santa Barbara, California)
Stream: SportsLive
