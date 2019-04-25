College baseball games: How to watch No. 21 Baylor vs. TCU on CBS Sports Digital

If the TCU Horned Frogs are discontent with their drop out of the top 25 college baseball rankings, they'll have an immediate opportunity to regain their standing this weekend.

Previously tabbed No. 19 in the nation, the Frogs have lost two straight and five of their last six, but starting Friday, they'll get ranked Big 12 competition in Baylor, who enters the three-game weekend series at No. 21 in the polls.

The Bears are fresh off a 10-0 run-rule victory over Stephen F. Austin, their sixth shutout of a 2019 season that's seen them outhit opponents 25 times and score double-digit runs 24 times. Led by Shea Langeliers (.331, 4 HR), who's in the middle of a nine-game hit streak, Baylor represents some of TCU's toughest competition. Yet all but five of their victories have come on their own field, and they just lost their last full series to Texas Tech, another ranked program that outscored them 16-5 over the two sides' final two games.

In contrast to Baylor, which has gone 9-5 in conference play, TCU is under .500 in Big 12 matchups at 5-7. The Frogs have also scored double-digit runs just once in their last 17 games after racking up blowouts -- like 19-3, 17-9 and 16-4 victories early in the year. But they also tout an explosive lineup, which is headlined by junior Jake Guenther (.388, .500 OBP) and four others with at least five home runs. And they're much better on their own diamond, going 14-6 at home.

Starting Friday and running through Sunday, the two sides will clash for the first time in 2019. Here's how to catch the action in Game 1 and Game 3 of the pivotal series:

How to watch

Date: Friday, April 26

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: Lupton Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

Stream: SportsLive

Date: Sunday, April 28

Time: 1:30 p.m. CT

Location: Lupton Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

Stream: SportsLive