College baseball games: Watch No. 14 Texas take one Louisiana on CBS Sports Digital

Texas baseball is ranked 14th in the country, but it finds itself on the road to open its season. The Longhorns travel to heart of Cajun Country for a weekend series against Louisiana. The Ragin' Cajuns turned in a 34-25 record last year, including a 1-2 start to the year against Texas. This will be the second leg of the home-and-home, after Texas finished 42-23 last year.

Texas will look to defend its Big 12 championship, and make another run in the College World Series this year. The Longhorns' pitching staff is headed by Blair Henley, with Nolan Kingham having been drafted by the Braves.

Louisiana will have its work cut out for it, but in its two games over the weekend it will try to steal at least one.

Here's what to know about Louisiana hosting Texas.

No. 14 Texas vs. Louisiana

Dates: Saturday, Feb. 16 and Sunday, Feb. 17



Saturday, Feb. 16 and Sunday, Feb. 17 Times: 2 p.m. CT (Saturday) and 1 p.m. CT (Sunday)



2 p.m. CT (Saturday) and 1 p.m. CT (Sunday) Location: M.L. Tigue Moore Field at Russo Park -- Lafayette, Louisiana



M.L. Tigue Moore Field at Russo Park -- Lafayette, Louisiana Stream: SportsLive (Saturday) and SportsLive (Sunday)



