College baseball games: Watch No. 14 Texas take one Louisiana on CBS Sports Digital
Texas finds itself on the road for opening weekend
Texas baseball is ranked 14th in the country, but it finds itself on the road to open its season. The Longhorns travel to heart of Cajun Country for a weekend series against Louisiana. The Ragin' Cajuns turned in a 34-25 record last year, including a 1-2 start to the year against Texas. This will be the second leg of the home-and-home, after Texas finished 42-23 last year.
Texas will look to defend its Big 12 championship, and make another run in the College World Series this year. The Longhorns' pitching staff is headed by Blair Henley, with Nolan Kingham having been drafted by the Braves.
Louisiana will have its work cut out for it, but in its two games over the weekend it will try to steal at least one.
Here's what to know about Louisiana hosting Texas.
No. 14 Texas vs. Louisiana
- Dates: Saturday, Feb. 16 and Sunday, Feb. 17
- Times: 2 p.m. CT (Saturday) and 1 p.m. CT (Sunday)
- Location: M.L. Tigue Moore Field at Russo Park -- Lafayette, Louisiana
- Stream: SportsLive (Saturday) and SportsLive (Sunday)
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
-
Watch UCLA vs. LBSU volleyball
Long Beach State has to be one of the top programs in the country
-
Jonah Keri Podcast: Dave Dameshek
NFL Network host and friend of the show Dave Dameshek joins the podcast
-
Showtime to present gambling series
Russell Wilson is among those set to appear in the four-part series, which kicks off in Ma...
-
Vonn wins bronze in final race
Vonn, 34, becomes the oldest skiier to ever medal at the World Championships
-
2019 Sam F. Davis Stakes odds, picks
Jody Demling also just nailed the superfecta at the Pegasus World Cup and Robert B. Lewis...
-
Watch Oklahoma vs. Denver gymnastics
The two squads are squaring off on National Girls & Women in Sports Day