College baseball: How to watch Clemson vs. Coastal Carolina on CBS Sports Digital

Slumps are very much a part of baseball, and both Clemson and Coastal Carolina could be trying to end them when they meet for a mid-May showdown at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Neither the Tigers nor the Chanticleers are slouches on the diamond, with conference titles for each as recently as 2018 and a College World Series championship for CCU two years earlier. Both teams are also above .500 deep into 2019 with flashes of elite production in the lineup and on the mound. But when the opposing sides clash on May 14, it's likely to be a battle between two clubs looking to regain lost momentum.

Clemson opened the year on a roll, starting 16-6 at home and 9-2 on the road. Since then, however, they've gone just 2-5 on their own field and 1-7 elsewhere, dropping 13 of their last 16 games as of this week. Their last series win, in fact, came the first week of April against Louisville. Their offense is headlined by Grayson Byrd (.314, 9 HRs, 41 RBI) and Logan Davidson (.310, 13 HRs, 47 RBI), but they don't have any other players with at least 35 RBI. Their biggest reasons for hope might be on the pitching staff, where Davis Sharpe (6-3, 2.93 ERA) and Mat Clark (7-1, 3.31 ERA) have been strong.

Coastal Carolina, meanwhile, is 27-20-1 overall but has lost nine of its last 13. Hot and cold, the defending Sun Belt champions just beat the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns but lost their series and were outscored by 10 runs -- despite winning the previous series vs. Georgia State by 22 runs. The Chanticleers have five different players with at least 35 RBI, including slugger Zach Biermann (10 HRs, 51 RBI) and sophomore Parker Chavers (11 HRs, 39 RBI), but their team ERA is also 5.16.

Here's how to tune in when Clemson and CCU go head to head:

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, May 14

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Springs Brooks Stadium - Vrooman Field (Conway, South Carolina)

Stream: SportsLive