College baseball: How to watch Clemson vs. Coastal Carolina on CBS Sports Digital
Everything you need to know to catch the Tigers and Chanticleers go head to head in May
Slumps are very much a part of baseball, and both Clemson and Coastal Carolina could be trying to end them when they meet for a mid-May showdown at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Neither the Tigers nor the Chanticleers are slouches on the diamond, with conference titles for each as recently as 2018 and a College World Series championship for CCU two years earlier. Both teams are also above .500 deep into 2019 with flashes of elite production in the lineup and on the mound. But when the opposing sides clash on May 14, it's likely to be a battle between two clubs looking to regain lost momentum.
Clemson opened the year on a roll, starting 16-6 at home and 9-2 on the road. Since then, however, they've gone just 2-5 on their own field and 1-7 elsewhere, dropping 13 of their last 16 games as of this week. Their last series win, in fact, came the first week of April against Louisville. Their offense is headlined by Grayson Byrd (.314, 9 HRs, 41 RBI) and Logan Davidson (.310, 13 HRs, 47 RBI), but they don't have any other players with at least 35 RBI. Their biggest reasons for hope might be on the pitching staff, where Davis Sharpe (6-3, 2.93 ERA) and Mat Clark (7-1, 3.31 ERA) have been strong.
Coastal Carolina, meanwhile, is 27-20-1 overall but has lost nine of its last 13. Hot and cold, the defending Sun Belt champions just beat the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns but lost their series and were outscored by 10 runs -- despite winning the previous series vs. Georgia State by 22 runs. The Chanticleers have five different players with at least 35 RBI, including slugger Zach Biermann (10 HRs, 51 RBI) and sophomore Parker Chavers (11 HRs, 39 RBI), but their team ERA is also 5.16.
Here's how to tune in when Clemson and CCU go head to head:
How to watch
Date: Tuesday, May 14
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Location: Springs Brooks Stadium - Vrooman Field (Conway, South Carolina)
Stream: SportsLive
-
Watch LBSU vs. UCSB baseball
Santa Barbara has a weekend series with an in-state rival
-
How to watch CAA Softball Championship
Everything you need to know to catch the finale of this year's five-team tourney
-
Preakness odds, best bets, expert picks
Jody Demling has won nine of the past 14 Preakness Stakes and nine Derby-Oaks doubles
-
Athletes show up at the MET Gala
Odell Beckham and Saquon Barkley also forgot their pants
-
Country House withdrawn from Preakness
The polarizing 145th Derby champion 'developed a little bit of a cough' while at Churchill...
-
Kentucky courts unlikely to grant appeal
History apparently indicates that Kentucky would defer to Derby stewards in the event of another...