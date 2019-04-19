College baseball: How to watch No. 1 UCLA vs. Cal State Fullerton on CBS Sports Digital

The No. 1 team in college baseball will look to extend its winning streak to double digits in a stretch of series against California foes over the coming days, highlighted by UCLA traveling to Cal State Fullerton for a one-game showdown on Tuesday.

First up is a weekend battle against Pac-12 rival California, but with a 9-3 conference record this season, the Bruins figure to enter next week's road matchup with the Titans as firm favorites atop the NCAA polls.

While Cal State Fullerton owns the heftier postseason resume as of late, with two College World Series appearances in the last four seasons and an NCAA Tournament bid every year since 1992, it's UCLA that boasts nationwide recognition in 2019, with a 29-6 regular-season mark and eight straight victories entering the weekend. Just as good on the road (9-3) as at home (19-3), the Bruins have been both dominant and clutch, taking two walk-off victories in the last week. They are led by an ace pitching staff headlined by Nathan Hadley and Jack Ralston, who've combined to go 11-0.

The Titans, meanwhile, have actually fared better on the road (7-5) than at home (5-10), which is where they'll host UCLA. But they've also won two straight, outscoring opponents 12-4, and are now 10-3 on the season when they score first. Also 8-1 when leading after the first inning, they'll count on a hot start vs. the Bruins to pull off an upset. Cal State Fullerton's efforts have been headlined by Isaiah Garcia (.333, 2 HR, 24 RBI) and Sahid Valenzuela (.306, 23 RBI).

On Tuesday, both sides will meet. Here's everything you need to know to tune in:

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, April 23

Time: 6 p.m. PT

Location: Goodwin Field (Fullerton, California)

Stream: SportsLive

