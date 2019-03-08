College baseball: How to watch No. 18 Auburn vs. South Alabama on CBS Sports Digital

Auburn is off to yet another strong start on the diamond, and it will fight to break into the NCAA's top 15 as Tuesday's clash with the University of South Alabama (USA) approaches.

USA is 5-5 on the 2019 college baseball season, having lost three of its last four after being swept by the Crimson Tide. The Jaguars were outscored 23-9 in that series. But South Alabama is also above .500 at home (4-3) and previously won four straight, including one against ranked Clemson. Behind Ethan Wilson (.421, 2 HRs, 10 RBI), Wells Davis (3 HRs, 7 RBI) and others, USA has at times found a rhythm at Eddie Stanky Field. And by the time Auburn comes to town on Tuesday, the team will have hosted 10 straight games on their home field following a three-game series vs. Sacred Heart this weekend.

That said, the Tigers figure to be USA's toughest competition to date, bringing a No. 18 ranking into their one-game showdown. After opening the 2018 season with 15 straight wins, the club is off to an 11-2 start this year, marking the first time Auburn has had back-to-back 11-2 starts -- or better -- since 2000-2001. One of their losses did come on the road, but otherwise, they're on a tear. With six straight wins under their belt and three different players with at least 10 RBI, including Edouard Julien (5 HRs, 13 RBI), Auburn has scored at least five runs in five of their last six games.

On Tuesday, the two sides will meet. Here's everything you need to know to tune in:

How to watch

Game: No. 18 Auburn vs. South Alabama

Date: Tuesday, March 12

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: Stanky Field (Mobile, Alabama)

Stream: SportsLive