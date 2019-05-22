College baseball: How to watch No. 6 UC Santa Barbara vs. Cal Poly on CBS Sports Digital

The University of California, Santa Barbara already sits just outside the top five in national collegiate baseball rankings, but it will also have a chance to clinch an outright league championship when it hosts a fellow West Coast foe this week.

The Gauchos have dominated Big West competition in 2019, winning all but three of their 21 conference clashes en route to a 44-7 overall record, and their 26-1 mark at home, where they've now won 19 straight, is the best in Division I. On a 13-game streak as it is, UCSB can lock up the Big West title with just one more victory, and it figures to have a good shot at doing just that against the Cal Poly Mustangs as part of this week's Blue-Green Rivalry series.

Led by a .304 team batting average, three players with double-digit home run totals, the catching duo of Eric Yang and Thomas Rowan (combined 19 HRs, 90 RBI) and the momentum of three straight multi-game series sweeps, the Gauchos could be Cal Poly's stiffest competition to date. While the Mustangs (26-27) own a solid conference record (15-6) and a bit of extra rest ahead of this week's clash, they've also lost six of their last nine, have just 11 homers as a team and are under .500 (10-13) on the road.

If they were somehow to sweep UCSB, however, they'd become co-conference champions and steal the NCAA automatic bid.

The series starts Thursday and runs into the weekend. Here's how to tune in:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, May 23

Time: 3 p.m. PT

Location: Caesar Uyesaka Stadium (Santa Barbara, California)

Stream: SportsLive

Date: Friday, May 24

Time: 3 p.m. PT

Location: Caesar Uyesaka Stadium (Santa Barbara, California)

Stream: SportsLive

Date: Saturday, May 25

Time: 1 p.m. PT

Location: Caesar Uyesaka Stadium (Santa Barbara, California)

Stream: SportsLive