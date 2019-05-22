College baseball: How to watch No. 6 UC Santa Barbara vs. Cal Poly on CBS Sports Digital
Everything you need to know to catch the Blue-Green Rivalry series this weekend
The University of California, Santa Barbara already sits just outside the top five in national collegiate baseball rankings, but it will also have a chance to clinch an outright league championship when it hosts a fellow West Coast foe this week.
The Gauchos have dominated Big West competition in 2019, winning all but three of their 21 conference clashes en route to a 44-7 overall record, and their 26-1 mark at home, where they've now won 19 straight, is the best in Division I. On a 13-game streak as it is, UCSB can lock up the Big West title with just one more victory, and it figures to have a good shot at doing just that against the Cal Poly Mustangs as part of this week's Blue-Green Rivalry series.
Led by a .304 team batting average, three players with double-digit home run totals, the catching duo of Eric Yang and Thomas Rowan (combined 19 HRs, 90 RBI) and the momentum of three straight multi-game series sweeps, the Gauchos could be Cal Poly's stiffest competition to date. While the Mustangs (26-27) own a solid conference record (15-6) and a bit of extra rest ahead of this week's clash, they've also lost six of their last nine, have just 11 homers as a team and are under .500 (10-13) on the road.
If they were somehow to sweep UCSB, however, they'd become co-conference champions and steal the NCAA automatic bid.
The series starts Thursday and runs into the weekend. Here's how to tune in:
How to watch
Date: Thursday, May 23
Time: 3 p.m. PT
Location: Caesar Uyesaka Stadium (Santa Barbara, California)
Stream: SportsLive
Date: Friday, May 24
Time: 3 p.m. PT
Location: Caesar Uyesaka Stadium (Santa Barbara, California)
Stream: SportsLive
Date: Saturday, May 25
Time: 1 p.m. PT
Location: Caesar Uyesaka Stadium (Santa Barbara, California)
Stream: SportsLive
