College baseball: How to watch TCU vs. No. 17 West Virginia on CBS Sports Digital
It's a Big 12 matchup as the Horned Frogs look to take down the ranked Mountaineers
College baseball is back on CBS Sports Digital, as TCU takes on West Virginia in a Big 12 weekend series. The Mountaineers, ranked 17th, are looking to build upon a strong 27-15 start this season. But TCU has also jumped out to a decent start, going 24-19 to begin the year.
TCU, however, started slow in the Big 12. They hope to right the ship against the Mountaineers. After a series sweep against Baylor last weekend, the Horned Frogs will enter with a vengeance.
The series will be in Morgantown, so West Virginia has the immediate advantage. They're only 10-8 in-conference, however, so TCU will look to get an edge in the series and hurt that record.
Here's how to watch the weekend series between TCU and West Virginia.
TCU vs. No. 17 West Virginia
- Dates: Friday, May 3; Saturday, May 4; Sunday, May 5
- Times: 6:30 p.m. EST (Friday), 4 p.m. EST (Saturday), 1 p.m. EST (Sunday)
- Friday stream: SportsLive
- Saturday stream: SportsLive
- Sunday stream: SportsLive
