College baseball: Watch No. 19 Coastal Carolina vs. Indiana on CBS Sports Digital

On Sunday, the Big 10 faces off with the Big Sun, as No. 19 Coastal Carolina will be hosting Indiana baseball. The Hoosiers are 4-4 to start the season, with three of its losses coming in a sweep against Tennessee. Indiana took two of three from Memphis in its opening series.

Coastal Carolina, meanwhile, is 7-2 out of the gate. After a 7-0 start, it has dropped its last two games to NC State and College of Charleston, but Indiana will wrap up a three-game stretch for them after games against Illinois and UConn.

Coastal Carolina has played just one game outside of South Carolina, and it hasn't left the Carolinas yet. Indiana, on the other hand, has played just two games in-state to this point. The Hoosiers will try to make their road trip against Northeastern, Connecticut and Coastal Carolina one worthwhile.

Indiana vs. No. 19 Coastal Carolina

Date: Sunday, March 3



Sunday, March 3 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: Spring Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina



Spring Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina Stream: SportsLive



