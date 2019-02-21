College baseball: Watch No. 21 NC State vs. No. 19 Coastal Carolina on CBS Sports Digital

Sunday in college baseball features an interstate, top-25 matchup as NC State takes on Coastal Carolina. Coastal Carolina is seeking its fourth NCAA tournament appearance in five years, and its third straight Sun Belt title. Ranked No. 19, it will be hosting No. 21 NC State.

NC State, meanwhile, has made four straight NCAA tournament appearances, and it's seeking to continue the streak. Manager Elliott Avent is entering his 23rd season as NC State's manager, with an insane record of 833-509.

Coastal Carolina is looking to make it to its second College World Series after being champions in 2016. The Chanticleers shocked the nation then by doing so, and now they'll strive to do it again. They're 4-0 on the season, as they pit themselves against the 4-0 Wolfpack.

No. 21 NC State vs. No. 19 Coastal Carolina

Date: Sunday, Feb. 24



Sunday, Feb. 24 Time: 3 p.m. ET



3 p.m. ET Location: Spring Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina



Spring Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina Stream: SportsLive



