College baseball: Watch No. 21 NC State vs. No. 19 Coastal Carolina on CBS Sports Digital
College baseball is about to enter full swing
Sunday in college baseball features an interstate, top-25 matchup as NC State takes on Coastal Carolina. Coastal Carolina is seeking its fourth NCAA tournament appearance in five years, and its third straight Sun Belt title. Ranked No. 19, it will be hosting No. 21 NC State.
NC State, meanwhile, has made four straight NCAA tournament appearances, and it's seeking to continue the streak. Manager Elliott Avent is entering his 23rd season as NC State's manager, with an insane record of 833-509.
Coastal Carolina is looking to make it to its second College World Series after being champions in 2016. The Chanticleers shocked the nation then by doing so, and now they'll strive to do it again. They're 4-0 on the season, as they pit themselves against the 4-0 Wolfpack.
No. 21 NC State vs. No. 19 Coastal Carolina
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 24
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Spring Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina
- Stream: SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
-
Watch UMass vs. Providence hockey
Saturday will showcase an east coast showdown
-
Watch No. 9 Towson vs. No. 16 Georgetown
Georgetown and Towson are both off to solid starts this season
-
Lacrosse player sidelined by huge head
Alex Chu's head has a circumference of over 25 inches
-
2019 Risen Star Stakes picks, odds
Jody Demling also just nailed the superfecta at the Pegasus World Cup and Robert B. Lewis...
-
The best valentines in sports
Teams are certainly in the holiday spirit
-
Watch Texas vs. Louisiana baseball
Texas finds itself on the road for opening weekend