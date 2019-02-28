College baseball: Watch No. 9 East Carolina vs. Utah on CBS Sports Digital
East Carolina is putting a top-10 ranking on the line against Utah
Baseball is back on SportsLive for the weekend, as Utah visits East Carolina. East Carolina, ranked No. 9, is off to a solid start this season with a 6-3 record. Utah, meanwhile, has got off to a rocky start with a 3-4 record.
The Utes, however, are coming off of a big win against UNLV in which it scored 16 runs. It'll find East Carolina's pitching a bit more difficult to hit off of, as ECU has allowed three or less runs in six of its nine games.
In the early going, ECU trails Tulane and UCF in the American Athletic Conference standings, but ECU has the firepower to keep pace this weekend.
Here's how to watch Utah and ECU as the Pirates try to maintain its top-10 rankings.
Utah Utes vs. No. 9 Eastern Carolina Pirates
- Date: Friday, March 1
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Lewis Field at Clark - Leclair Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina
- Stream: SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
-
Watch No. 11 Villanova host Delaware
Delaware has been red-hot to start the season
-
Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Indiana
Coastal Carolina is off to a strong start to its season
-
Two sports-related films up for Oscars
'Free Solo' and 'Minding the Gap' make Best Documentary a sports-heavy category this year
-
Serena stars in powerful new Nike ad
The spot, titled 'Dream Crazier', shines a spotlight on female athletes who have broken ba...
-
Watch NC State vs. Coastal Carolina
College baseball is about to enter full swing
-
Watch UMass vs. Providence hockey
Saturday will showcase an east coast showdown