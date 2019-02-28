College baseball: Watch No. 9 East Carolina vs. Utah on CBS Sports Digital

Baseball is back on SportsLive for the weekend, as Utah visits East Carolina. East Carolina, ranked No. 9, is off to a solid start this season with a 6-3 record. Utah, meanwhile, has got off to a rocky start with a 3-4 record.

The Utes, however, are coming off of a big win against UNLV in which it scored 16 runs. It'll find East Carolina's pitching a bit more difficult to hit off of, as ECU has allowed three or less runs in six of its nine games.

In the early going, ECU trails Tulane and UCF in the American Athletic Conference standings, but ECU has the firepower to keep pace this weekend.

Here's how to watch Utah and ECU as the Pirates try to maintain its top-10 rankings.

Utah Utes vs. No. 9 Eastern Carolina Pirates

Date: Friday, March 1

Friday, March 1 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Location: Lewis Field at Clark - Leclair Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina

Lewis Field at Clark - Leclair Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina Stream: SportsLive

The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.