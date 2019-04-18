College baseball: Watch UConn vs. No. 12 East Carolina on CBS Sports Digital

It seems like both Carolinas have a very solid baseball presence, so it shouldn't be surprising to see East Carolina flirting with a top 10 spot in the country. No. 12 ECU is looking to continue its impressive start to the 2019 season with a series against Connecticut this weekend. UConn looks to build on a two-game winning streak.

Connecticut is a solid 24-13 on the season and 7-5 in the American conference. ECU, meanwhile, is 26-10 and coming off of a weekend sweep against No. 1 UCLA.

It's a tough task for Connecticut, but the Huskies have already won a series against Louisville this year, the No. 4 team in the country. They have plenty of talent, and can unquestionably steal two from a top-15 school if they bring their A-game. ECU has the record to back up its ranking, something that it will try to continue to improve upon.

Here's how to watch this weekend.

UConn vs. No. 12 ECU on CBS Sports Digital

Dates: April 18, 19 and 20



Times: 6:30 p.m. (Friday), 6:30 p.m. (Saturday), 12 p.m. (Sunday) EST



Location: Greenville, North Carolina -- Clark LeClair Field



Stream: SportsLive



: SportsLive Friday Stream : SportsLive



: SportsLive Saturday Stream: SportsLive



