College field hockey: How to watch No. 12 Old Dominion vs. No. 3 UConn

The Old Dominion Monarchs heads to Storrs, Conn. to take on the UConn Huskies in field hockey on Saturday, Sept. 27.

The Huskies sit at a 7-1 record, coming off wins against Princeton, Quinnipiac and Michigan State, all of which were away games. Their last win came against No. 6 Princeton in overtime. The Huskies got it done and beat their opponent, 2-1, with a Svea Boker goal four minutes into OT.

The Monarchs head into the game coming off a 3-1 loss to James Madison on Sunday, putting them at a 5-2 overall record. In this Big East matchup, Old Dominion will be tested against an all-around strong UConn team.

The Huskies have won 33 straight regular season games against opponents in the Big East, going all the way back to 2013. They have also won six straight Big East regular season and tournament titles. They enter the competition 1-0 against Big East opponents. The Huskies losing to the Monarchs would be a shock to many.

Old Dominion vs. UConn

Date: Friday, Sept. 27

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex, Storrs, CT

Streaming: SportsLive