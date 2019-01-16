College hockey: How to watch No. 1 UW-Steven Point vs. UW- River Falls on CBS Sports Digital

Saturday brings us an inter-state matchup, as University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point takes on University of Wisconsin River Falls. Stevens Point is still undefeated on the season, posting an impressive 17-0-2 record, whereas River Falls is 8-6-3 on the year. River Falls is hosting Stevens Point, and they'll try to unseat the best the team in the country.

Carter Roo leads Stevens Point in scoring with 16 points on the year, including eight goals. Stevens Point's depth has proven to be impressive, and it's been the difference this year. Colin Raver has also notched eight goals on the season.

For River Falls, Eddie Matsushima is the clear leader with 23 points, including 13 goals. The next-leading scorer has 13 total points. Matsushima is a star, and he'll have to be at the top of his game if River Falls is going to come out on top.

Here's how to watch Stevens Point vs. River Falls.

No. 1 Stevens Point vs. River Falls

Date: Saturday, Jan. 19



Saturday, Jan. 19 Time: 7 p.m. CT



7 p.m. CT Location: Hunt Arena -- River Falls, Wisconsin



Hunt Arena -- River Falls, Wisconsin Stream: SportsLive



