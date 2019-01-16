College hockey: How to watch No. 1 UW-Steven Point vs. UW- River Falls on CBS Sports Digital
Stevens Point is still undefeated on the season
Saturday brings us an inter-state matchup, as University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point takes on University of Wisconsin River Falls. Stevens Point is still undefeated on the season, posting an impressive 17-0-2 record, whereas River Falls is 8-6-3 on the year. River Falls is hosting Stevens Point, and they'll try to unseat the best the team in the country.
Carter Roo leads Stevens Point in scoring with 16 points on the year, including eight goals. Stevens Point's depth has proven to be impressive, and it's been the difference this year. Colin Raver has also notched eight goals on the season.
For River Falls, Eddie Matsushima is the clear leader with 23 points, including 13 goals. The next-leading scorer has 13 total points. Matsushima is a star, and he'll have to be at the top of his game if River Falls is going to come out on top.
Here's how to watch Stevens Point vs. River Falls.
No. 1 Stevens Point vs. River Falls
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 19
- Time: 7 p.m. CT
- Location: Hunt Arena -- River Falls, Wisconsin
- Stream: SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
-
Pro bull rider dies at 25 from injuries
The Professional Bull Riders association announced Lowe's death Tuesday night
-
UCLA gymnast wows with floor routine
The incredible routine scored a perfect 10 from judges
-
Top 2019 Pegasus World Cup expert picks
SportsLine's Jody Demling called Gun Runner winning the Pegasus World Cup last year
-
How to watch Boston vs. Providence
Everything you need to know to catch this weekend's showdown from Schneider Arena
-
Rams vs. Cowboys: Prediction, pick
The Cowboys and Rams will be meeting in a primetime showdown with a spot in the NFC Championship...
-
Watch Miami vs. Providence hockey
The RedHawks will try to pull off the upset against the Friars