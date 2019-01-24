College hockey: How to watch No. 2 UMass vs. Maine games on CBS Sports Digital

At 18-4-2, UMass currently finds itself No. 2 in the country behind St. Cloud State University. The team just dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 this week, and it will be fighting to get that top spot back. UMass is first in the Hockey East conference, which is incredibly competitive with teams like Northeastern and Boston College right behind them.

Maine is currently eighth in Hockey East, but it will have a back-to-back games against UMass to help its cause. Maine is 8-11-3 and 4-5-3 in the conference, whereas UMass is 10-2 with 20 points within the conference.

It's a tall task for Maine, but it will be hosting both games. UMass is coming off of a split home and home with No. 8 Northeastern, and next week it will have another home and home against Boston University.

UMass is 7-3 on the road vs. 11-1 at home, so Maine does have that edge. The question is whether or not it will be enough against the No. 2 team in the country.

Here's how to watch UMass vs. Maine in a double feature.

No. 2 UMass vs. Maine

Dates: Friday, Jan. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 26



Friday, Jan. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 26 Times: 7:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.



7:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Location: Orono, Maine



Orono, Maine Stream: SportsLive (Friday) (Saturday)



