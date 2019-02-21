College hockey: Watch No. 2 UMass vs. No. 10 Providence on CBS Sports Digital

On Saturday, a pair of top-10 hockey teams will square off on the east coast, as No. 10 Providence hosts No. 2 UMass. The Hockey East conference has proven to be loaded, with Massachusetts leading the pack at 15-4 in conference play with 30 points. Providence is behind Massachusetts at 24 points, so the Friars will look to gain some ground on Saturday.

In overall play, Massachusetts is 23-6 on the year, whereas Providence is 18-9-5.

Mitchell Chaffee leads Massachusetts with 15 goals on the season, whereas Kasper Bjorkqvist is paving the way for Providence with 13 goals.

Massachusetts won its previous two meetings with Providence this season, so if it can go 3-0 on the season it would be a big boost for the Minutemen.

No. 2 UMass vs. No. 10 Providence

Date: Saturday, Feb. 23



Time: 5 p.m. ET



Location: Schneider Arena -- Providence, Rhode Island



Stream: SportsLive



