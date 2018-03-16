College lacrosse on SportsLive: Watch, stream Ohio State, Villanova, Maryland, Denver
Tune in on St. Patrick's Day to watch a different kind of March Madness
March Madness is in full swing, so of course you're busy watching that. However, there's no reason that you shouldn't support your schools in all of their endeavors. College lacrosse is on SportsLive, so when Villanova is through against Alabama in March Madness and while you wait for Ohio State to play Gonzaga, tune in to watch both schools on Saturday on the lacrosse field. Or, even better, just bring SportsLive up on your monitor while you're frantically flipping between CBS, truTV, TNT and TBS.
Villanova is sixth in the nation facing off against No. 2 Maryland, while No. 19 Ohio State is playing No. 5 Denver. Villanova is 6-1 going up against 5-1 Maryland, while 5-2 Ohio State is playing 4-2 Denver. It's a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m., as the defending champion Terrapins continue to try to defend their title.
SportsLive: SportsLive is an online streaming service offering subscribers the ability to watch and listen to over 6,200 live events and 11,000 on-demand videos from 60+ partner schools. It is the most comprehensive collegiate sports streaming service available and it covers more than 30 sports.
No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 2 Maryland
Date/Time: Saturday, March 17 -- 1 p.m. ET
Stream: SportsLive
No. 19 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Denver
Date/Time: Saturday, March 17 -- 3 p.m. ET
Stream: SportsLive
