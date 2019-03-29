College lacrosse: Watch No. 19 Georgetown vs. No. 9 Denver on CBS Sports Digital
The squads are 12-5 between them this season
Georgetown lacrosse has been solid this season, as the No. 19 team in the country was handed just its second loss last Saturday by Marquette. Prior to that game, Georgetown had won five straight games, so on Saturday it'll try to avoid going on its first losing streak in a 7-2 season.
That won't be easy, as the Hoyas find themselves going up against the Denver Pioneers. Denver lost its last game to Princeton, but had a four-game winning streak before that loss. The Pioneers are now 5-3 on the season, and ranked ninth in the country.
Don't be deceived by Denver's seemingly pedestrian record though. Its losses have come to Duke, Ohio State and Princeton, and it has a win against Towson. Denver can play with some of the best teams in the country, so it won't be slouching against a very talented Georgetown team.
Here's how to watch the Hoyas and Pioneers go at it.
No. 19 Georgetown vs. No. 9 Denver
- Date: Saturday, March 30
- Time: 11:30 a.m. MST
- Location: Barton Lacrosse Stadium -- Denver, Colorado
- Stream: SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
